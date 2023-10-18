BRS govt run by PM Modi through remote control, alleges Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Mulugu (Telangana), Oct 18 (PTI) AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday alleged that the BRS government in Telangana is being run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a remote control.

Addressing an election rally here, she claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s regime failed to keep up its promise of providing a job to each family and as result as many as 40 lakh youth in the state were jobless.

"On one side there is a BRS government which initially spoke of Telangana but today they have "joined hands" with BJP. (PM) Modi ji is running the (Telangana) government with a remote control," she charged.

There is corruption everywhere and loot, Priyanka Gandhi alleged.

Slamming the BRS government, she said it is not thinking about controlling inflation and providing employment, but concentrating on protecting the land and sand mafias.

In Ranga Reddy district there has been large-scale corruption to the tune of several thousands of crores of rupees, she claimed.

The BRS promised 'Bangaru Telangana' (golden Telangana), but they constructed luxurious palaces for themselves, the Congress leader said.

She also spoke elaborately on the "six guarantees" that the party announced for November 30 assembly elections. It included the promise of Rs 2,500 per month and a cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 for women.

Priyanka Gandhi along with her brother Rahul Gandhi arrived here in a chopper from Hyderabad this afternoon.

Both of them kickstarted the Congress campaign and bus yatra “Vijayabheri Yatra” after offering special prayers at the historic Ramappa Temple. PTI VVK GDK KH