BRS hits back at Revanth Reddy over KCR 'deserves' to be hanged remarks; targets Rahul

Hyderabad, Jan 6 (PTI) The heated exchanges between Congress and BRS intensified on Tuesday with BRS Working President K T Rama Rao saying it is Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who deserves to be "hanged" for not implementing election promises.

Rama Rao's remarks came in response to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's recent comments that it would not be wrong to "hang" BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and his nephew T Harish Rao for the injustice to Telangana in river water issues during the previous BRS regime. He was addressing a gathering at the district headquarters town of Jangaon.

Should Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, be hanged for realizing Telangana statehood and implementing welfare programmes, including 'Rythu Beema' insurance scheme and 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers and Mission Bhagiratha drinking water supply scheme.

"Who should be hanged in fact? Rahul Gandhi came to Warangal. They held a meeting of farmers. They said KCR is giving Rs 10,000 under Rythu Bandhu. We will give Rs 15,000. Have they given? They did not give for two crops. Now, they are giving Rs 12,000 instead of Rs 15,000," Rama Rao said.

He also asked whether other promises, including Rs 500 bonus to all crops, extending Rythu Bandhu to tenant farmers and financial assistance to agricultural workers are being implemented to which the gathering replied in the negative.

"Then, who should be hanged? Not Revanth Reddy. It is Rahul Gandhi who should be hanged for thrusting him on us. Rahul Gandhi deceived 70 lakh farmers after making promises in Warangal. He should be hanged in an open bazaar," the BRS leader said.

Accusing the previous BRS regime of causing "greater injustice" to Telangana in irrigation projects than what was done during undivided Andhra Pradesh, CM Revanth Reddy on January 2 said it would not be wrong even if his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao and his nephew T Harish Rao were "hanged" for this. PTI SJR SJR SA