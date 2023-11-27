BRS, if voted to power, will rule from 'farmhouse', says Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

Hyderabad: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led regime, alleging that all "big" leaders in the BRS are sitting in farmhouses and running the government, and the poor are becoming poorer while the ruling party is becoming richer.

Addressing a poll rally at Bhongir, about 50 km from here, she alleged that if the BRS is voted to power again, the government will run from "farmhouse" and the land liquor mafia will rule the state, while there will not be any employment opportunities available.

Appealing to people to vote for the Congress, she listed out the "six guarantees" announced by the party for the November 30 assembly polls.

"Big leaders of Telangana are sitting in their mansions and farmhouses and running the government... All its (BRS) leaders are sitting in big mansions. All their policies are for big business people only. They do not have anything for the small business people, middle class, poor, Dalits and Adivasis," she said.

"Telangana’s poor are becoming poorer and the BRS party is getting richer," she added.

The Congress leader alleged that whether the BJP or BRS, their policy is to just stay in power and become richer. The respective party leaders also become rich, she said.

"When elections come, they start poll management. They should be taught that Telangana people are not for sale," she said.

Asserting that the "dreams" of Telangana people have been shattered, she said there is corruption in the BRS government "from top to bottom at every stage", even as no project, including the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, was completed fully.

Alleging that the BJP supports the BRS government in Telangana, while the former supports the latter in Delhi, she said their third friend Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM supports both in the state.

MIM fights in 40 to 50 seats in other states, but in Telangana it fields candidates in only nine seats, she said.

"All these three parties are on one side and the Congress is on the other side," she said.

The Congress leader claimed that the BJP has become the richest party in the world and had given away the country's wealth to its industrialist friends.