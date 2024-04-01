BRS is fast collapsing in Telangana, says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Apr 1 (PTI) Alleging that Congress only gave political slogans like 'garibi hatao' and 'roti, kapda aur makaan' without ensuring any change in people's lives, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government worked as per people's aspirations.

Advertisment

He also claimed that the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS is fast collapsing in Telangana.

"Nobody expected it to collapse in such a short time. So, there is no need to comment about it. There is no need for BRS in Telangana," Kishan Reddy, president of Telangana BJP, told reporters here.

The BRS has seen a number of leaders switching over to either the ruling Congress in the state or the BJP in recent times.

Advertisment

Reddy alleged that Telangana suffered due to the mistakes of the father-son duo - former chief minister KCR and K T Rama Rao.

"Democratic system is hurt in Telangana because of their arrogance," he said.

Reddy said the main agenda of BJP's election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls would be welfare programmes, schemes and the policy decisions taken by the NDA government during the last nine and a half years.

Advertisment

Claiming that the people of the country have not forgotten the corruption scandals during the previous Congress regime, he said the Modi government gave an honest rule that even BJP's rivals cannot allege that the NDA government or union ministers indulged in corruption.

"They (Congress) gave political slogans like 20-point programme, 'garibi hatao' (eliminating poverty), 'roti, kapda aur makaan' which were only useful for publicity. They raised people's hopes with these slogans. But, there was no change in people's lives," he said.

Congress gave freebies for temporary electoral gains but never made a sincere effort for the socio-economic upliftment of the poor, he alleged.

Advertisment

The Modi government is implementing welfare schemes for the poor in a transparent manner, Reddy said.

"From toys to weapons, our governments used to function depending on imports from other countries and cooperation. But, today, we have risen to the level of helping poor countries," he said.

The world's largest food grains distribution system is being implemented in the country, he said.

Advertisment

Reddy, who spoke extensively on the various development and welfare programmes of the Modi government, citing figures, said free LPG connections were given to over 10 crore poor people under PM Ujjwala scheme.

Under 'Jal Jeevan Mission', tapped drinking water is being supplied to 14 crore people, he added.

Welfare schemes are being implemented with the aim to reach all eligible beneficiaries, he said.

Advertisment

Reddy also highlighted several other welfare schemes and achievements of the Modi government, including Ayushman Bharat, digital revolution, decline in NPAs and inflation, drop in unemployment from 5.8 per cent in 2015 to 3.2 per cent now, women's reservation bill, abolition of Article 370, rise in defence exports and containing terror activities.

The BJP in Telangana is fighting the Lok Sabha polls without any alliances. It won four seats in the 2019 general elections.

Telangana has 17 Lok Sabha seats and the state goes to polls on May 13. PTI SJR SJR KH