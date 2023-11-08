BRS is Telangana people's 'A' team, nobody’s 'B' team: Rama Rao

Hyderabad, Nov 8 (PTI) Senior BRS leader K T Rama Rao on Wednesday said his party is not the 'B Team' of anybody but the 'A Team' of Telangana people.

Countering Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comments that the ruling BRS is the B-team of BJP, he said it did not have any tie-up with the saffron party even in the local body elections.

"BRS is Telangana people's A team, and nobody's B team," he said.

Talking about the opposition parties' comments on alleged corruption in the government, he asked who stopped the Centre from taking any action.

Rama Rao, who addressed industrialists at a meeting in Hyderabad, claimed a stable government and able leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao were the reasons for the companies to move into Telangana from Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

He said industrial sector would be worst affected if there is political instability.

Rama Rao also said the BRS government had raised loans and invested them in productive sectors like energy, irrigation, and health. PTI SJR SJR SA