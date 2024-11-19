BRS key social media activist arrested over post, released after court refuses custody plea

Hyderabad, Nov 18 (PTI) Key social media activist of the BRS Konatham Dileep was arrested here on Monday in a case connected to social media posts allegedly making derogatory comments against Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his government.

After his arrest, Dileep, the former Telangana digital media director in the previous BRS government, was produced before a local court, which rejected the plea of the police to remand him in judicial custody, following which he was released, a counsel representing him said.

The counsel said the matter was already pending before the high court and it put a stay on further proceedings, after which the lower court rejected the remand plea.

Police were yet to give out details on the arrest.

Earlier, after being taken into custody by police, Dileep told media persons that he did not commit any crime.

"These cases have been registered against me because I am questioning the government. This is not the first and the last and I will continue to fight even though cases are filed against me," he added.

The BRS had strongly condemned the police action. PTI VVK GDK IJT IJT