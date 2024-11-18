BRS key social media activist detained by Hyderabad police

Hyderabad, Nov 18 (PTI) BRS key social media activist Konatham Dileep has been detained by police here on Monday for allegedly posting objectionable messages criticising the ruling Congress government in the state, police sources said.

Dileep, the former Telangana digital media director in the previous BRS government, was questioned by the city police in September this year over his social media post on the alleged assault on a tribal woman in Asifabad district.

Claiming that Dileep has been "arrested", former Minister and senior BRS leader T Harish Rao said the Congress government should stop vindictive activities.

"We strongly condemn the arrest of Telangana activist @KonathamDileep. We demand immediate release," Harish Rao said in a post on 'X'.