BRS launches 'Congress debt card', hits out at Revanth govt over 'broken promises'

Hyderabad, Sep 27 (PTI) BRS working president K T Rama Rao, along with senior party leaders, on Saturday launched the 'Congress debt (baaki) card' campaign, alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s government had "broken every promise" made to various sections of society.

Speaking to the media, Rao said the "false promises" made by Congress before the elections had now "become a weapon in the hands of the people." He urged people to teach Congress a fitting lesson in the upcoming Panchayat and Jubilee Hills by-elections, according to a press release from the opposition party.

Rao said the 'debt card' was a counter to the Congress’s 'guarantee card', which, he alleged, had deceived people with "hollow commitments." He stated that BRS leaders, activists and workers would distribute these cards door-to-door, educating households about "the backlog of unfulfilled promises." The BRS leader further alleged that if people "mistakenly" voted for Congress again, even welfare schemes like 'Rythu Bandhu' could be scrapped.

He said that under Congress’s "incompetent" rule, the condition of farmers, women, youth, the unemployed, the elderly, and every community had turned "miserable".

Rao also accused the Congress government of indulging in "vindictive politics by foisting false cases against BRS leaders instead of addressing people's concerns."