BRS leader axed to death in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 23 (PTI) A BRS leader was found murdered in Wanaparthy district of Telangana with his family calling it 'politically motivated'.

The incident occurred in Laxmipally village of the district during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday when some unknown persons attacked Sridhar Reddy (55), who was sleeping outside his house, with axe resulting in his death, police said.

The father of the deceased alerted the police on Thursday morning after finding his son lying dead.

The victim's father, in a complaint, alleged that some local leaders of the Congress party were responsible for his son's death.

However, the police said they did not find any evidence in this regard so far.

A senior police official said they were looking into different angles including property dispute between his (the deceased man) rivals.

A murder case was registered and investigation is on.

Condemning the incident, Former Minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao demanded a thorough investigation into the "political murder". He also sought stern punishment to the accused. PTI VVK VVK ROH