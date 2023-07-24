BRS leader Rajanala Srihari hands out tomatoes on Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao's birthday

Hyderabad: At a time when tomato prices are soaring high and denting the common man's kitchen budget, a ruling BRS leader in Telangana distributed it free of cost to women on party Working President K T Rama Rao's 47th birthday on Monday.

Rajanala Srihari, a BRS leader in Warangal, told PTI that he distributed a basket, each containing one-and-half kilograms of tomatoes, to about 250-300 women at Chowrasta Centre in the city.

Srihari said he wishes to see Rama Rao become Telangana Chief Minister one day.

Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and a minister in the Telangana Cabinet, is successfully getting industrial investments to the state leading to employment generation on a large scale, he said.

Srihari was in news earlier when he distributed chickens and liquor to 200 party workers on the occasion of 'Dussehra' last year.