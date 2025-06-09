BRS leader Harish Rao appears before judicial panel probing 'irregularities' in Kaleshwaram project

Hyderabad, Jun 9 (PTI) BRS MLA in Telangana T Harish Rao on Monday appeared before the judicial commission probing the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project and informed the panel about the reasons for shifting the source of water and other aspects of the project.

Rao, who was irrigation minister in the previous BRS government, played a key role in the project's construction.

Speaking to reporters after his questioning by the judicial commission, Rao, a nephew of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, said a detailed discussion took place on shifting the source of water in the Godavari river from Tummidihetti to Medigadda.

He said he gave a detailed reply to the judicial commission, which is headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice P C Ghose.

The previous BRS government initially wanted to construct the barrage at Tummidihetti as per the original plan. The neighbouring Maharashtra government did not agree to locate the source of water at Tummidihetti, he said.

Though the then CM KCR met his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis with the request in 2015, the neighbouring state did not agree, he said.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) communicated that water avalability is inadequate at Tummidihetti, he claimed.

In view of Maharashtra's opposition to Tummidihetti and inadequate water availability, the BRS government had asked Central public sector enterprise WAPCOS to suggest alternatives which recommended constructing a barrage at Medigadda.

The BRS government had shifted the source of water from Tummidihetti to Medigadda as per WAPCOS report, CWC's suggestion and also because Maharashtra did not agree, he claimed.

Rao said the commission also asked whether the Kaleshwaram Corporation, a Special Purpose Vehicle created by the BRS government, had cabinet approval, to which he replied in the affirmative.

Referring to ruling Congress's criticism about some piers of the Medigadda barrage 'sinking' in 2023, Rao said the Kaleshwaram project comprises many other parts and that they are all intact. Some of the initiatives planned by the present government to draw water from the Kaleshwaram project are a "lifeline for Telangana," he added.

He said he has submitted documentary evidence, including reports of CWC and WAPCOS and cabinet decisions, to the commission.

BJP Lok Sabha member Eatala Rajender, who was Finance Minister in the BRS government, appeared before the judicial commission on June 6.

The damage to the barrages of the Kaleshwaram project became a key issue during the 2023 assembly elections in the state.

Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy recently announced that the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) has labelled the Kaleshwaram project, built at a cost of over Rs one lakh crore, to be "probably" the biggest man-made disaster in the country.

Former CM KCR is likely to appear before the Commission on June 11. PTI SJR SJR KH