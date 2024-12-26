BRS leader held on charges of 'obstructing, threatening' cop in Hyderabad, granted bail

Hyderabad, Dec 26 (PTI): BRS leader Errolla Srinivas was arrested on Thursday in connection with a case of allegedly obstructing, threatening, and abusing a police official here, police said.

A local court granted him bail immediately, they added.

He was arrested in connection with a case booked on December 4 in which his party MLA P Kaushik Reddy was booked for allegedly obstructing the vehicle of a police Inspector.

According to police, BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy and others were booked on December 4, under sections dealing with unlawful assembly, using force to obstruct the duties of a public servant, criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint, public nuisance, and rioting based on the complaint of the Banjara Hills Police Inspector.

Srinivas, one of the accused in that case was arrested from his residence on Thursday and produced before a local court which granted him bail, a senior police official said.

"When the Inspector was leaving the station on emergency field duty, a group led by Kaushik Reddy obstructed the police vehicle," police said.

"Despite being told to submit their grievance to another official at the Police Station, the group instigated by Reddy not only started obstructing the Inspector’s vehicle but also started abusing the officer and threatening him," police added.

Reddy, said he went to the police station to lodge a complaint regarding his phone being tapped and seeking an investigation.

While being taken away by police personnel, the former SC/ST Commission chairman Srinivas said they will continue to question the ruling Congress government in Telangana, though they (Congress government) file cases against them.

In a post on social media 'X' Srinivas further said "false cases cannot suppress the truth. Unlawful arrests cannot silence the voice of justice. True justice cannot be subdued by force or intimidation. #CongressFailedTelangana." BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, senior leader T Harish Rao, and other party leaders condemned the arrest of Srinivas.

Kaushik Reddy, who was earlier arrested in the case was granted bail. A notice was issued to Reddy directing him to appear before police on Thursday, but he sought one week time, police added. PTI VVK GDK VVK ADB