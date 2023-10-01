BRS leader K T Rama Rao denounces Centre's 'apathy' towards Palamuru irrigation project

Hyderabad, Oct 1 (PTI) Ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to Telangana to launch several projects, BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Sunday sought to question Narendra Modi over the Centre's alleged apathy towards the Palamuru irrigation project at Mahabubnagar in the state.

Rama Rao posted on X (formerly twitter) a purported video of Modi in 2014 questioning the then UPA government about its callous attitude towards the Palamuru project.

Rama Rao said he wants to "show the mirror" to Modi in view of the NDA government's apathetic attitude towards the project during the last 10 years.

"PM @narendramodi Ji, Back in 2014, you had questioned the UPA Govt about their indifferent attitude towards Palamuru irrigation projects and asked if they were sleeping for 10 years! Today, after seeing 10 years of BJP's apathy towards Mahbubnagar, I want to show the mirror to you," he said.

"What assistance did you give to Palamuru irrigation projects in last ten years? A Big ZERO. That’s exactly the the Number of seats your party will be given by people of Telangana," said Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Modi is scheduled to attend various development works and address a public meeting in Mahabubngar today.

Palamuru is another name for Mahabubnagar. PTI SJR SJR ROH