BRS leader K T Rama Rao files Rs 100 cr defamation suit against Telangana Minister Surekha

Hyderabad, Oct. 22 (PTI) BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said he has filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha for allegedly making “malicious and cheap" comments against him.

Advertisment

In a social media post, Rama Rao said he was confident that the truth would prevail in courts.

“I've taken a firm stand against baseless allegations and cowardly personal attacks on my character. I have filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Minister Konda Surekha garu for her malicious and cheap comments,” he said.

Rama Rao earlier filed a defamation case against Surekha in a city court over her comments alleging that he was the reason behind the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya.

Advertisment

The BRS leader had sent a legal notice to Surekha, demanding an apology for her comments on October 2, claiming that she made the defamatory statement with a malafide intent to harm his reputation and defame him, a punishable offence under the BNS.

He further said for far too long, attacks and attempts to indulge in character assassination through whisper campaigns and social media have gone unchecked, but not anymore.

As a public representative, Rama Rao said he always prioritised people's issues over personal vendettas, but it's time to draw a line.

Advertisment

“I hope this lawsuit serves as a lesson to those who think they can spread cheap rhetoric in the name of political criticism. I am confident that truth will prevail in the court,” he added.

Telugu actor Nagarjuna has also filed a defamation case against Surekha for her comments. PTI GDK ROH