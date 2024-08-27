BRS leader K T Rama Rao hails SC granting bail to sister Kavitha

Hyderabad, Aug 27 (PTI) BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Tuesday thanked the Supreme Court for granting bail to his sister and party MLC K Kavitha in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam and said justice has prevailed in the cases.

Rama Rao was in Delhi in view of Kavitha's bail plea coming up in the apex court on Tuesday.

"Thank You Supreme Court. Relieved. Justice prevailed," he said on X.

Several BRS MLAs and other party leaders, who were also in Delhi, congratulated Rama Rao over the Supreme Court granting bail to Kavitha.

BRS leaders celebrated the occasion and distributed sweets at the party's headquarters here.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Kavitha in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan noted that Kavitha has been in custody for around five months and the probe against her by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was complete in these cases.

The apex court set aside a July 1 Delhi High Court order denying her bail. PTI SJR SS