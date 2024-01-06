BRS leader K T Rama Rao slams Telangana govt over cancelled Hyderabad E-Prix 2024

Hyderabad: BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Saturday slammed the Congress government in Telangana over Formula E cancelling the Hyderabad E-Prix slated to be held on February 10.

Advertisment

Rama Rao, who played a key role in bringing the race to Hyderabad as IT and Industries Minister during the previous BRS regime, said events like the Hyderabad E-Prix enhance the brand image of the city and the country.

"This is truly a poor and regressive decision by the Congress government. Events like Hyderabad E-Prix enhance the brand image of our city and country across the world. We had put in a lot of effort and time to bring Formula E-Prix for the first time to India," Rama Rao said on social media platform X.

This is truly a poor and regressive decision by the Congress Government



Events like Hyderabad E-Prix enhance the brand image of our City and Country across the world. We had put in a lot of effort and time to bring Formula E-Prix for the first time to India 🇮🇳



In a world… https://t.co/8tCIBEcgB5 — KTR (@KTRBRS) January 6, 2024

Advertisment

The K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government had taken the initiative to use the Formula E Race as an occasion to also conduct a week-long electric vehicle (EV) Summit attracting enthusiasts, manufacturers and startups to showcase Hyderabad as an attractive investment destination, he noted.

"We had also launched the Telangana Mobility Valley to promote the state as the epicentre for sustainable mobility solutions," he said.

Formula E has announced the cancellation of the Hyderabad E-Prix, alleging a contract breach by the new Telangana government. The second Formula E race in India was scheduled to be held on February 10. "The cancellation comes following a decision by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD), under the control of the Government of Telangana, not to fulfil the Host City Agreement signed on October 30 2023," Formula E said in a statement on Friday.

The inaugural electric race in the country was held in February last year in Hyderabad.