BRS leader K T Rama Rao welcomes bail for Manish Sisodia, keeps hope up for sister Kavitha

Hyderabad, Aug 9 (PTI) Welcoming the Supreme Court granting bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Friday hoped that "everybody else", including his sister and party MLC K Kavitha, would also get bail soon.

No person should be incarcerated beyond the date of chargesheet being filed, he said.

"It's a travesty because you know 16-18 months passed while a person is arrested, irrespective of who it is. Chief minister or deputy chief minister, whoever it is, no person should be incarcerated beyond the date of chargesheet being filed.

"Because, once the chargesheet is filed, there is nothing new to be done in the case. Because, whatever investigations have had to happen have happened. To incarcerate a person endlessly is certainly a breach of their freedom," Rama Rao told PTI videos here.

"We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court, and I do hope and pray that everybody else, including our leader Kavitha will also get bail soon," he said.

Kavitha was arrested by ED in March this year in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The Supreme Court on Friday gave bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia who has been in jail for 17 months.

The apex court sharply pulled up the lower courts, saying his long incarceration without trial had deprived him of the right to speedy justice.

The former Delhi deputy chief minister was arrested by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. PTI SJR SJR ANE