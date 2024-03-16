BRS leader Kavitha arrested by ED in Hyderabad, brought to Delhi

Hyderabad/New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested BRS leader K Kavitha after an hours-long raid at her premises in Hyderabad and brought her to Delhi for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, agency sources said.

Advertisment

The BRS leader entered the agency's office in the national capital around midnight, sources said.

Kavitha, 46, a Telangana Legislative Council member, was arrested by the central probe agency at 5:20 pm from her residence at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, according to the arrest memo.

Her husband D R Anil Kumar was informed about her arrest and her preliminary statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) during the search that began at 1:45 pm, ED officials said.

Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was brought to Delhi in a commercial flight that landed at the IGI Airport late evening.

She is expected to be produced before a designated PMLA court on Saturday where the agency will seek her remand for custodial interrogation. PTI NES SMN SMN