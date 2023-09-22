BRS leader K Kavitha hails passage of women's reservation bill in Parliament

Hyderabad: Hailing the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament, BRS leader K Kavitha said she would continue her fight 'to safeguard' and seek assured representation for OBC women.

Terming the passage of the bill as 'historic,' she said it was a victory for democracy, equality and the power of every Indian woman.

In a post on X (formerly twitter), the BRS MLC noted that this was not just about politics but progress, representation, and breaking barriers.

It's about a brighter future where the voices of our remarkable women shape our beloved motherland's destiny, said Kavitha, who has been a strong proponent of the women's reservation bill.

"To the incredible women of India - our spirit is unstoppable! Our strength, resilience, and unwavering spirit has paved the way for a more inclusive and empowered India." "We will continue the fight to safeguard & seek assured representation of OBC women! #WomensReservationBill," she added.

Historic Moment! A long struggle has finally found its due course and recognition! The Women's Reservation Bill has finally passed in Parliament!



Today, we celebrate the triumph of equality, democracy, and the power of every Indian woman.

This victory isn't just about… — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) September 21, 2023

Earlier this month, she had made an appeal to all political parties to unite for the bill.

In March this year, Kavitha held a protest in New Delhi in support of it.

The watershed bill to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women received the Parliamentary nod on Thursday as the Rajya Sabha voted unanimously in favour of it.