BRS leader Kavitha pledges to install 'original' Telangana Thalli statues across villages

Hyderabad, Dec 15 (PTI) Days after the ruling Congress government inaugurated an official statue of 'Telangana Thalli' (Mother Telangana) here, BRS MLC K Kavitha on Sunday pledged to install "original" Telangana Thalli statues in every village.

Kavitha, daughter of BRS chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao criticised the Congress government (for unveiling a new design of Mother Telangana, different from the one used by their party), accusing it of attacking the identity, culture, and traditions of the state.

Speaking after laying foundation stone for installing a statue in the "original" design in Jagital town, she vowed to install Telangana Thalli statues of "original" design in every village, a release from BRS said.

On December 9, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated an official statue of 'Telangana Thalli', an idea that inspired protagonists during the statehood agitation, on the Secretariat premises here.

The government separately issued an order banning misrepresentation or portraying of 'Telangana Thalli' in a different way.

The Government Order (GO) also said insulting, showing disrespect to the image of Mother Telangana in public places, online, social media would be treated as a crime.

The unveiling of the official statue and its design by the Congress government on December 9, coinciding with the birthday of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, preceded politics over the issue.

The opposition BRS attacked the Congress government for unveiling a new design describing it as "Congress Thalli (mother)." Kavitha further said that no matter how many GOs and gazettes the government issues, they will install the "original" Telangana Thalli statues, the release added. PTI VVK GDK VVK ADB