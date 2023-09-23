BRS leader Kavitha supports backward class associations' demand for quota for BCs in legislatures

Hyderabad, Sep 23 (PTI) Telangana BRS MLC K Kavitha on Saturday extended support to the backward classes associations which proposed to meet here on September 26 pressing for demands such as reservation for BCs in legislative bodies and conducting a caste census.

Backward classes association leader and YSRC MP R Krishnaiah met Kavitha and discussed issues concerning BCs, a release from Kavitha's office said.

Speaking on the occasion, she said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was giving importance to the welfare of backward classes and also implementing welfare schemes for the community like no where else in the country.

The government is not ignoring the most backward classes either, she added.

Kavitha recalled that a resolution seeking reservations for backward classes in legislatures was passed in the first assembly session held after the formation of Telangana in 2014.

The BRS government appointed those belonging to BCs in government-nominated posts, market committees and BRS party posts in large numbers.

Noting that her party was sincere about the welfare of BCs, she said BRS would support the agitation for the "rights and share" of backward classes.

Krishnaiah thanked Kavitha for her support to the cause, the release said.

He praised Kavitha for her fight for passage of Women's Reservation bill in Parliament and for seeking quota for backward class women under the quota. PTI SJR SJR ROH