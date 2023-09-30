BRS leader Kavitha to speak about her journey with the Women's Reservation Bill in London on Oct 6

Hyderabad, Sep 30 (PTI) Ruling BRS MLC in Telangana K Kavitha will be speaking about her journey with the Women's Reservation Bill at an event being organised in London on October 6.

The former MP will participate as a keynote speaker at the Bridge India think-tank event which will be held in Central Hall Westminster in presence of over 200 Indian diaspora community leaders, gender equality advocates, policy experts, researchers and policy leaders from the UK, a release from Kavitha's office said here on Saturday.

The Bridge India think-tank has invited Kavitha, as one of the leading advocates for greater female participation in the democratic and political process in India and she will be speaking about her journey with the Women's Reservation Bill, it said.

Kavitha, will be addressing a massive audience after the success of her advocacy towards the Women's Reservation Bill, the release said.

Kavitha, who has been a strong proponent of the Women's Reservation Bill, had earlier this month, made an appeal to all political parties to unite for the bill.

In March this year, Kavitha held a protest in New Delhi in support of the bill.

The watershed bill to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women received the Parliamentary nod recently. PTI VVK VVK SS