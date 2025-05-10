BRS leader Kavitha urges Telangana govt to postpone Miss World event amid India-Pak conflict

Hyderabad, May 10 (PTI) Just hours before the Miss world pageant was set to begin here, BRS MLC K Kavitha urged the Telangana government to reschedule the event due to the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan.

Kavitha, referring to the rescheduling of IPL matches following the tense situation, said the state government should also consider postponing the Miss World event.

“ We should not appear very trivial in making such decisions. We should not appear like we are sponsoring an entertainment programme at this point of time, so I strongly request the Telangana state government to reschedule this Miss World event because IPL is a very huge Entity and it also has been rescheduled paying respects to the armed forces,” she told PTI videos.

The Miss World pageant is all set to get underway on Saturday with the opening ceremony at the indoor stadium at Gachibowli here, as India is scheduled to host the pageant for the second consecutive year.

Kavitha further said though the Miss World event is popular and is watched widely across the world , it is not appropriate to hold beauty pageants at this time of war in the country.

On Friday, in support of Operation Sindoor and in solidarity with the Indian Army, Kavitha led a rally from Indira Park to RTC Cross Road here. She paid a tribute to Murali Nayak, a soldier who was martyred while performing his duties on the border. PTI GDK ROH