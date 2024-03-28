BRS leader Keshav Rao considering returning to Congress: Sources

Hyderabad, Mar 28 (PTI) Senior BRS leader and Rajya Sabha member K Keshav Rao is contemplating returning to the Congress fold, sources said on Thursday.

Advertisment

According to the sources, Rao, who had served as state Congress president in undivided Andhra Pradesh, is "thinking of" going back to the Congress and that he will share the details later.

He had joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), then Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), in 2013.

Meanwhile, Keshav Rao's daughter and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijaya Laxmi R Gadwal is likely to join the Congress on March 30, sources said.

Advertisment

Keshav Rao's son K Viplav Kumar, however, said he has nothing to do with the news in media regarding the decisions of Keshav Rao or Vijaya Laxmi on thinking about changing the party.

"I am very clear that I am not changing the party and am a strong supporter of BRS and have a great belief in the leadership of our leader KCR garu...I will be able talk more only after their (Keshav Rao and Vijaya Laxmi) confirmation of joining the Congress," Viplav Kumar said in a release.

The BRS, led by former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has seen several leaders quitting the party in recent weeks after its defeat in the 2023 Assembly polls.

While BRS MLA Danam Nagender joined the Congress, two party MPs B B Patil and P Ramulu switched over to the BJP. PTI SJR SMN SMN