BRS leader KT Rama Rao wins from Sircilla constituency

Hyderabad, Dec 3 (PTI) BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Sunday won from the Sircilla constituency in the Telangana Legislative Assembly elections.

KT Rama Rao, the son of party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, defeated his nearest rival -- Congress candidate KK Mahender Reddy -- by 29,687 votes.

T Harish Rao, the finance minister in the outgoing Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, won from Siddipet with a thumping majority of 82,308 votes.

The BRS, with victories in 39 of the 119 seats in the assembly, suffered a crushing defeat to the Congress, which bagged 64. PTI SJR VVK SZM