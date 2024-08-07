BRS leader K T Rama Rao booked for flying drone without permission at Kaleshwaram project

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against BRS working president K T Rama Rao for allegedly flying a drone "without permission" during his recent visit to Medigadda barrage in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district.

A team of BRS leaders led by Rama Rao on July 26 visited the barrage, a part of the Kaleshwaram irrigation project to “expose the Congress government” and explain the facts to people.

The ruling Congress and BRS have been engaged in a war of words over the damage to some piers of the Medigadda barrage, part of the project.

The National Dam Safety Authority had found in November last year that the Medigadda barrage had been severely compromised, rendering it useless unless fully rehabilitated.

The damage to the Medigadda barrage during the previous BRS regime was a major issue in last year's Legislative Assembly polls.

After inspecting the River Godavari flood intensity, former minister Rama Rao posted some drone visuals on social media platform X.

Based on a complaint by Vali Shaik, a case was registered against Rama Rao and two former BRS legislators under sections 223 B r/w 3 (5) of BNS (disobedience) on July 29.

Alleging harassment by the government, BRS sources said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy himself had earlier termed flying drones a trivial issue and hence the case will have no seriousness.