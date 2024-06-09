BRS leader Rama Rao congratulates Modi after he is sworn in as PM for third consecutive term

Hyderabad, Jun 9 (PTI) BRS Working President and former Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being sworn in for a third consecutive term.

"Congratulations to Sri @narendramodi Ji on a consecutive 3rd term as Prime Minister of India. Wishing you and your colleagues in NDA Government a successful tenure in serving the people of our great nation," Rama Rao said in a post on social media platform X.

Narendra Modi was sworn in for a third consecutive term as prime minister, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to the prime minister. PTI VVK ANE