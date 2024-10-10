BRS leader Rama Rao files defamation case against Telangana minister Surekha

Hyderabad, Oct 10 (PTI) BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday filed a defamation case against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha in a city court over her comments alleging he was the reason behind the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya.

Rama Rao, who earlier sent a legal notice to Surekha, demanding an apology for her comments on October 2, claimed she made the defamatory statement with a malafide intent to harm his reputation and defame him, a punishable offence under the BNS.

Surekha stirred up a controversy by alleging that Rama Rao, also known as KTR, was the reason behind Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce in 2021.

Surekha, Minister of Forest, withdrew her remarks that triggered strong reactions from political leaders and the Telugu cinema industry.

Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had criticised the minister's comments and said their divorce was mutual and a personal decision.

Naga Chaitanya's father and top Telugu actor Nagarjuna had subsequently filed a criminal defamation complaint against Surekha accusing her of making defamatory statements against him and his family.

In the complaint, Rama Rao submitted that Surekha made the imputations against him only with a motive to damage his reputation and gain 'cheap publicity' to further her political agenda.

Rama Rao further said Surekha made similar defamatory statements against him during the election campaign in April 2024. The Election Commission had then pulled up Surekha and directed her to observe restraint.

Meanwhile, the court on Thursday ordered issuance of notice to Surekha seeking her explanation in the criminal defamation complaint filed by Nagarjuna. The court posted the matter to October 23. PTI VVK GDK VVK VGN