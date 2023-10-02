BRS leader Rama Rao hits out at PM Modi over farm loan waiver issue

Hyderabad, Oct 2 (PTI) The ruling BRS led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is the only government that has carried out farm loan waiver twice worth Rs 37,000 crore, said Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao.

Addressing a public meeting at Nalgonda town, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his rally in Telangana on Sunday, claimed that Chief Minister KCR did not execute farm loan waiver which led to the deaths of farmers, which is not true.

The prices of essential commodities have gone through the roof, the value of the rupee has declined and the price of an LPG cylinder rose to Rs 1,200, Rama Rao, son of KCR, alleged.

"What has this Prime Minister done in the last nine years for India? Hindu-Muslims issues are being raised, creating animosities, abusing Muslims in BJP-ruled states and even in Parliament.....", he claimed.

There are no communal issues in Telangana today and the poor, regardless of religion or caste, are being taken care of by the BRS government, he said.

The BRS working president also attacked Congress leaders for failing to ensure basic needs like supply of drinking water and electricity when they were in power for a long.

Referring to the six poll 'guarantees' announced by the Congress, he claimed that electricity supply woes, change of chief minister every year and scams are "guaranteed" if the grand old party comes to power in the state.

He highlighted the development and welfare schemes implemented during the BRS regime and said various development programmes worth Rs 1,350 crore were carried out in Nalgonda.

Rama Rao has been critical of the BJP and NDA government over its alleged apathy towards Telangana projects and the implementation of the assurances given to Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

With Assembly elections round the corner, major parties - BRS, Congress and BJP - have started campaigning for the polls.

BJP national general secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter) attacked the BRS over the alleged irregularities and corruption in schemes like 'Rythu Bandhu' and 'Dalit Bandhu' and irrigation projects and leak of question papers of recruitment tests conducted by State Public Service Commission. PTI SJR SJR KH