BRS leader Rama Rao leaves for Chennai to attend TN CM Stalin's meeting on delimitation

Hyderabad, Mar 21 (PTI) A delegation of the BRS, led by its working president K T Rama Rao, left for Chennai on Friday to attend a meeting on the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Rama Rao, son of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleged in a statement that the current delimitation policy "weakens the representation of southern states, despite their crucial role in the country’s economic development." The BRS, which has consistently opposed the delimitation policy from the outset, will elaborate on its stance during the meeting on Saturday, the statement said.

"The BRS leadership believes this conference will strengthen the unity of southern states and send a strong message of opposition to the central government regarding the proposed delimitation policy," it added.

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK is all set to host its first meeting of states over delimitation here on March 22 and Stalin recently said it was more than a meeting, which marked the "beginning of a movement that will shape the future of the country to achieve fair delimitation." In a separate video message, he also said that if Tamil Nadu and other states lose representation in Parliament due to the proposed delimitation, "it would strike at the very foundation of federalism, erode democracy and lead to a compromise of rights."