BRS leader Rama Rao raises doubts on Musi redevelopment project

Hyderabad, Sep 25 (PTI) BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Wednesday expressed doubts over the Telangana Congress government's Musi river redevelopment project in the city, claiming that different figures on its cost are being given by the government.

He claimed the government was trying to award contracts of the project to "companies related to Pakistan".

Rama Rao, who visited a Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) started during the BRS regime, said the STPs initiated earlier are nearing completion.

They would be completed if the government provides the funds for it, he said.

"For Musi (redevelopment) project, first they say Rs 1.50 lakh crore would be spent, then they Rs 50,000 crore, Rs 70,000 crore. After listening to what they say, we are getting doubt...people are also getting doubts whether the real motive is Musi beautification or something else," he told reporters.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had claimed earlier that the BRS government did not build any double bedroom houses for poor as per its promise but now he says that double bedroom homes would be given for those who are shifted after clearing encroachments along Musi river, Rama Rao said.

Reddy is now forced to acknowledge the work done by the BRS regime, he added.

"When dirty water of Musi is being cleaned (by STPs), new drama is being played in the name of Musi cleaning," he said.

The government should focus on implementation of its election promises, he said.

"We are observing the scam happening in Musi. You are trying to hand over to companies related to Pakistan. People are also observing everything," he said.

The BRS leader also announced that his party would provide legal help to the "victims of (demolitions of) HYDRA" (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency) recently set up by the state government.