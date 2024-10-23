BRS leader Rama Rao sends legal notice to MoS Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad, Oct 23 (PTI) BRS working president K T Rama Rao has sent a legal notice to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar for allegedly making false and defamatory comments that the former consumes drugs and was involved in 'phone tapping' when BRS was in power.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the BRS leader said the remarks made by the union minister during a press conference on October 19 were baseless and show the latter's intention to tarnish his reputation.

He said he would be constrained to initiate legal action if Kumar fails to tender an unconditional apology within a week.

Kumar, however, said in a release it was Rao who first made personal allegations against him and that he would also send notices to the BRS leader.

Asserting that he cannot be cowed down by such legal notices, the Union Minister of State for Home said it is pitiable that Rao is sending such notices unable to take on him politically.

Meanwhile, Rao on Wednesday recorded his statement in a local court with regard to a defamation suit filed by him against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha.

In his statement made before the judge, he said Surekha made obnoxious comments against him with a malafide intention, his office said in a release.

The BRS leader on Tuesday said he had filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Surekha for her comments against him.

He had earlier filed the defamation case against Surekha in the local court over her remarks alleging that he was the reason behind the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya.

Naga Chaitanya's father and Telugu actor Nagarjuna has also filed a defamation case against Surekha for her comments. PTI SJR GDK SJR KH