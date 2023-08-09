BRS leader Rama Rao slams BJP over communal politics, Congress for corruption

Hyderabad, Aug 9 (PTI) In a blistering attack, the ruling BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Wednesday accused the BJP of playing communal politics and the Congress of corruption when it was in power.

Addressing a public meeting at Nizamabad, he reiterated the allegation that state Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy favoured giving only three hours of free power to farmers, while the BRS government supplied 24x7 free power supply to the ryots. He also blamed the grand old party for failing to ensure people's welfare when it was in power.

"I am asking you all. Whether you want Congress that gives power supply for three hours or KCR who will ensure cultivation of three crops in a year or BJP that triggers communal trouble," he said.

Referring to violences in Manipur and Haryana, he alleged, without naming BJP, that the party is trying to gain political mileage by creating a communal divide among people.

Stating that the farmers in Telangana are now looking with optimism, he asked whether they want a "corrupt Congress" or Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who cared for the poor.

The bosses of BRS are in the 'gallis' (streets) of Telangana, while the bosses of Congress and BJP are in Delhi, he said.

The Congress and BJP leaders in the state have to rush to Delhi for everything. They are "slaves of Delhi", he claimed.

The upcoming (Assembly) election is a contest between Congress and BJP and BRS which safeguards the self-respect of Telangana, said Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

He also highlighted the welfare schemes of the BRS government.

During his visit to Nizamabad, Rama Rao, who is Minister for IT and Industries, inaugurated the IT Towerbad.

Fifteen companies have commenced their operations at the state-of-the-art 55,000 sq ft building, a release from the minister's office said.

Besides IT companies which will boost employment to locals, the IT Towerbad also houses the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) Centre and Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT)- Basara's Innovation Hub. These centers will empower youngsters in enhancing their skills and fostering innovation, it said.

Already, IT Towers are functional in Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, Siddipet and Mahbubnagar.

Telangana's journey to enhance the IT landscape in Tier-II/Tier-III towns has taken another significant step forward with the new IT Tower in Nizamabad, the release said.

Soon, the IT Tower in Nalgonda will be inaugurated, it added. PTI SJR SJR KH