BRS leader Rama Rao slams Cong over Allu Arjun's arrest, calls it 'unwarranted'

Hyderabad: BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Friday criticised Allu Arjun's arrest, calling it "unwarranted and inappropriate" to treat the actor as a "common criminal".

Taking a dig at the Congress government, Rao called the arrest of National Award-winning actor, a peak display of the rulers' insecurity.

"I totally sympathise with the victims of the stampede but who failed really? Treating Allu Arjun garu as a common criminal is uncalled for, especially for something he isn’t directly responsible," Rao said on social media platform 'X'.

— KTR (@KTRBRS) December 13, 2024

Rao emphasised the need for "respect" and "dignified conduct", while condemning the government’s alleged high-handed behaviour.

The city police arrested Allu Arjun in connection with the death of a woman during the premiere of his latest film, 'Pushpa 2', official sources said.