Advertisment
National

BRS leader Rama Rao slams Cong over Allu Arjun's arrest, calls it 'unwarranted'

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
KT Rama Rao Allu Arjun

KT Rama Rao (L); Allu Arjun (R)

Hyderabad: BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Friday criticised Allu Arjun's arrest, calling it "unwarranted and inappropriate" to treat the actor as a "common criminal".

Advertisment

Taking a dig at the Congress government, Rao called the arrest of National Award-winning actor, a peak display of the rulers' insecurity.

"I totally sympathise with the victims of the stampede but who failed really? Treating Allu Arjun garu as a common criminal is uncalled for, especially for something he isn’t directly responsible," Rao said on social media platform 'X'.

Advertisment

Rao emphasised the need for "respect" and "dignified conduct", while condemning the government’s alleged high-handed behaviour.

The city police arrested Allu Arjun in connection with the death of a woman during the premiere of his latest film, 'Pushpa 2', official sources said.

KT Rama Rao BRS Hyderabad Pushpa 2 Telangana Allu Arjun
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe