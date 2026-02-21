BRS leader Rama Rao slams Youth Congress for protest at AI Summit

Hyderabad, Feb 21 (PTI) Hitting out at the Youth Congress for its protest at the AI Summit in Delhi, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Saturday said using such global platforms for agitations would project the country in a poor light internationally.

It is ironical that the Youth Congress workers staged the protest "precisely" when Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was addressing the same AI Summit, he said.

"It is absolutely deplorable that members of the Youth Congress chose the AI Impact Summit 2026 as a venue for petty political theatrics," he said in a post on 'X'.

While difference of opinion is natural in a democracy, understanding where and how to protest is very important, he said.

There is a time and place for political dissent, and an international summit is certainly not one of them, Rao added. PTI SJR KH