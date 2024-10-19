BRS leaders opposing HYDRA for fear of losing their farmhouses: T'gana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Oct 19 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday alleged that the BRS leaders are opposing the state government's newly-formed Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRA) as they fear that their farmhouses would be demolished.

Addressing an event here, he said the HYDRA would be like an elephant goad against those who have built structures by illegally occupying water bodies and government lands.

Those who have constructed their homes with government permission need not fear, he said while alleging that some are spreading false information on social media to hurt the state's progress and the real estate sector.

The CM sought to know if BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and party MLA T Harish Rao would allow the verification of legality of their farmhouses.

He also suggested forming a fact-finding committee for the purpose.

"They fear that their farmhouses would be razed. That's why they are opposing HYDRA. Why do you need to fear if you have not illegally occupied water bodies and not violated a Government Order (GO)," he said.

Noting that the government has not carried out any demolitions as part of its Musi rejuvenation project, Reddy alleged that the BRS leaders are enacting a drama in the name of Musi project to save their farmhouses.

"Their concern is to protect their assets. If they really are concerned about these people, Harish Rao and KTR should fight for them after demolishing their farmhouses. They are trying to protect their farmhouses by using these people as shields," he said.

The HYDRA has demolished several alleged illegal structures, including that of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, in the city. PTI SJR SJR ROH