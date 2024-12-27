BRS leaders to attend Ex-PM Manmohan Singh's funeral in Delhi

Hyderabad, Dec 27 (PTI) Hailing Manmohan Singh's support to the Telangana statehood cause, the opposition BRS on Friday said its Working President K T Rama Rao and other leaders would attend the former Prime Minister's funeral in Delhi and pay homage.

BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in a statement, recalled his tenure as Union Minister during the UPA regime and his association with Singh.

Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, said Singh had always supported him during the statehood agitation.

Noting that Telangana was formed when Singh was Prime Minister, KCR said he will never forget the cooperation extended by the former.

He said he has directed Rama Rao and the party MPs to attend the former PM's funeral on Saturday.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at AIIMS, New Delhi on Thursday. He was 92. PTI SJR SJR ROH