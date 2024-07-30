BRS, like-minded parties to hold rally in Maharashtra: Raju Shetti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jul 30 (PTI) Like-minded parties, including the Bharat Rashtra Samiti, will come together and hold a rally in Maharashtra on August 24, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna leader Raju Shetti said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters, Shetti said, "The ruling alliance and parties in the opposition have nothing to do with farmers. Maharashtra has witnessed the highest number of farmer suicides. We have decided to bring organisations representing farmers, workers and other outfits working in the state to form a 'Parivartan Aghadi'." Swatantra Bharat Paksh, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna, Bharat Rashtra Samithi and other like-minded outfits will come together and organise a rally in Shegaon on August 24, he said.

"This rally will include everyone who has faith in democracy. We have decided to field good candidates in the upcoming assembly elections," Shetti said.

The farmer leader, who earlier met Maratha activist Manoj Jarange, said he was trying to unite all classes of the community.

Jarange was disgruntled with both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and Maha Vikas Aghadi, he said. PTI AW ARU