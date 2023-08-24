BRS lodges complaint with Telangana CEO against BJP leader's statements on votes

Hyderabad, Aug 24 (PTI) The ruling BRS in Telangana on Thursday filed a complaint with the state Chief Electoral Officer alleging that BJP leader and Nizamabad MP D Arvind made a statement that whether the people cast their vote to other parties or None of the Above (NOTA), he would only win the election.

The ruling party's legal cell lodged the complaint with the election authority demanding action against the Lok Sabha member.

"The oblique intention of Shri D Arvind is nothing but stating that you press any button, the vote would go to the BJP symbol," the complaint stated.

Seeking action against the BJP leader, the BRS told the constitutional authority that any inaction would give an impression that BJP "has no limits to indulge in illegality during the ensuing election process".

When contacted, Arvind said he was merely replying to a query in a press conference that even if votes are polled for NOTA, Congress or BRS, he will certainly win due to developmental works carried out by him in his constituency.

Arvind further said he has not mentioned anything about EVMs neither did he say that voting would be in his favour.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BRS leader and daughter of Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, K Kavitha, was defeated by Arvind in the Nizamabad constituency. Kavitha is currently MLC. PTI SJR GDK VVK HDA