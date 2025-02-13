BRS meet on Feb 19 to discuss party's action plan against Cong govt's 'failures'

Hyderabad, Feb 13 (PTI) BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao has convened a meeting of the party's MLAs, MPs and other leaders on February 19 to discuss the action plan to be taken up to "expose" the alleged failures of the Congress government in Telangana.

The meeting to be held on February 19 afternoon at the BRS headquarters here would also address party's organisational issues and others, a BRS release said on Thursday.

The session would deliberate on the strategy and road map to be followed by the party against the government's alleged anti-policies and also the upcoming silver jubilee of the party's formation and membership drive, it added. PTI SJR SJR KH