BRS MLA booked for 'abusing, threatening' police inspector in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 4 (PTI) A case was registered against BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy and others on Wednesday for allegedly abusing and threatening a police official here, police said.

According to police, when the Banjara Hills Police Station Inspector was leaving the station on an emergency field duty, a group of persons led by Kaushik Reddy suddenly came near the vehicle demanding him to get down at once and stopped the movement of his vehicle by parking another car in front of it.

Though the Inspector was caught unaware of the happenings, he informed them that he is on a time bound emergency duty on the field and that they can submit their grievance to Admin Sub-Inspector at the Police Station or wait for his return, an official release said.

"But, without caring for the request, the persons instigated by Kaushik Reddy not only started obstructing the Inspector’s vehicle, but also started abusing the officer and threatening him," it said.

As the situation was going out of control, the Inspector got down from the vehicle and called them to his office and heard their grievance. He could not attend his official duties on the field, police said.

However, even inside the office, the opposition party MLA and others resorted to abuses and threats to the Inspector without any reasons, police claimed.

Based on the complaint given by the Inspector, a case was registered for the offences of unlawful assembly, using force for obstructing the duties of a public servant, criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint, public nuisance and rioting against Kaushik Reddy and others, the release said.

Investigation is under progress and action as per law will be taken against the BRS legislator and others, the release added.

Kaushik Reddy, the BRS MLA from the Huzurabad constituency said he went to the police station to lodge a complaint regarding his phone being tapped and seeking an investigation. PTI VVK VVK SA