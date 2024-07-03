BRS MLA booked for obstructing govt officials on duty

Karimnagar (Telangana), Jul 3 (PTI) A case was registered against BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy for allegedly obstructing the District Collector and other government officials from discharging their duties in Karimnagar district, police said on Wednesday.

The MLA from the Huzurabad constituency was booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which came into force from July 1 and he perhaps became the first public representative in the state to be booked under the new law.

Kaushik Reddy, who had staged a protest during the Zilla Parishad General Body meeting here on Tuesday, "restrained" District Collector Pamela Sathpathy and others officials from discharging their duties, they said.

"Demanding immediate action against an official, the BRS legislator sat on the floor in the Zilla Parishad meeting hall when the District Collector was about to leave the conference hall," a police official said.

The Collector told the legislator that she would enquire into the allegations (against the official). Dissatisfied with the reply of the Collector, he "obstructed" her from doing duty, police said.

On a complaint by the ZP Chief Executive Officer Srinivas, a case under Section 221 (obstruction of public servant) and Section 126(2) (Wrongful restraint) of BNS was registered against the BRS MLA on Tuesday, police added.

Meanwhile, BRS leader and former Telangana Minister T Harish Rao condemned the registration of a criminal case against Kaushik Reddy.

"Under the rule of Congress, even the people's representatives cannot question the government. BRS party is not afraid of such threats. Retaliatory actions and illegal cases will be dealt with legally. We will continue to fight on behalf of the people," Harish Rao said in a post on 'X'. PTI COR VVK KH