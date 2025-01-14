BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy held for 'obstructing, abusing' Jagtial legislator, granted bail

Karimnagar, Jan 14 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday granted bail to BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy, who was arrested in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly abusing legislator M Sanjay Kumar.

Kaushik Reddy was produced before Second Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class M Hemalatha on Tuesday.

After hearing the arguments, the Magistrate granted bail to the BRS MLA on furnishing a personal bond and two sureties for a sum of Rs 50,000 in each case. The court granted time for production of sureties till Thursday.

Kaushik Reddy’s counsel Enganti Madhusudan Rao argued that the cases registered against his client are bailable in nature and that the petitioner is a legislator elected by the voters of Huzurabad assembly constituency and prayed for his release.

However, the prosecutor opposed the bail.

Kaushik Reddy was arrested based on a complaint accusing him of "obstructing, abusing and physically assaulting" Sanjay Kumar at a district review committee meeting in Karimnagar on January 12.

Earlier in the day, senior BRS leaders K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao were placed under "house arrest" at their residences in Hyderabad by the police following the arrest of Kaushik Reddy, the BRS claimed.

Three cases were registered against Kaushik Reddy after a heated argument broke out between him and Sanjay Kumar at the review committee meeting.

Kaushik Reddy and Sanjay Kumar engaged in a war of words after the former questioned the latter about his party affiliation.

Sanjay Kumar, who had switched to the ruling Congress from Bharat Rashtra Samithi in June 2024, lodged a complaint against Kaushik Reddy with Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar on Monday.