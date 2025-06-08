BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath dies at 63, leaders condole

Hyderabad: Opposition BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath passed away early on Sunday at a private hospital here following a heart attack.

He was 63.

Gopinath had been admitted to the AIG Hospitals on June 5 after a massive heart attack.

He was declared dead at 5.45 am, the hospital said.

Gopinath, MLA from Jubilee Hills here, had defeated Congress leader and former cricketer Mohd Azharuddin in the 2023 assembly elections.

A former TDP leader, Gopinath served as the party's Hyderabad unit president and was elected from Jubilee Hills on a TDP ticket in 2014. He joined the ruling BRS (then TRS) in 2016 along with several other TDP legislators. He was re-elected to the Assembly on a BRS ticket in 2018 and again in 2023.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and several other leaders condoled the demise of Gopinath.