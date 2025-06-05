BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath hospitalised in Hyderabad following heart-related complaint

Hyderabad, Jun 5 (PTI) Opposition BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath was hospitalised here on Thursday after he complained of a heart-related issue.

Gopinath, MLA from Jubilee Hills, was rushed to a private super-speciality hospital and is currently being treated in the ICU, BRS MLC Sravan Dasoju told PTI.

The MLA was responding to the treatment and he will remain under observation for 48 hours, he said.

Dasoju suggested that the MLA's condition may be "stress-induced," noting that Gopinath was reportedly disturbed by the alleged suicide of a close supporter.

In view of Gopinath’s health, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao is cutting short his ongoing visit to the US and returning to India, the party said in a release.

Gopinath defeated Congress leader and former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin in the 2023 assembly polls. PTI SJR SJR ROH