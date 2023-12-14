BRS MLA Malla Reddy booked for grabbing tribal land in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 14 (PTI) A case was registered against BRS MLA Ch Malla Reddy and seven others for allegedly cheating and wrongfully dispossessing members of a Scheduled Tribe from their land in neighbouring Medchal Malkajgiri district.

Based on the complaint of a tribal man, the case was registered at Shamirpet police station on December 6 against Malla Reddy and his associates under IPC section 420 (cheating) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In his reaction, Reddy told media that he has no association with the land and that he would approach the court in this regard.

According to the complainant, his family had 47 acres land at Keshavaram village and the property was inherited from their elders (belonging to the complainant's ancestors) and that it was registered in his mother's name.

On November 3, Malla Reddy and others approached him and gave Rs 3 lakh each to the complainant and seven of his family members and allegedly cheated them and got the property transferred, the FIR said.

The complainant also accused them of committing atrocities against him and his family members.

Police said they are investigating the matter.