BRS MLA offers saris, bangles to defectors, Cong leader hits back showing shoe

Hyderabad, Sep 12 (PTI) BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy's offer to send saris and bangles to 10 party legislators who defected to the Congress, has evoked strong response from the women leaders of the ruling party who demanded an immediate apology from him.

Congress leader and Chairperson of the Telangana State Women's Cooperative Development Corporation B Shobha Rani hit out at Reddy over his comments saying he insulted women with his disrespectful comments. At a press conference, Shobha Rani took out her shoe and warned the BRS MLA over his remarks.

Addressing a press conference here on Wedensday, Reddy, the BRS MLA from the Huzurabad constituency said he wants to send gifts--saris and bangles to the 10 BRS MLAs who joined Congress and asked them to wear it.

Kaushik Reddy also said he would send the saris and bangles to the residences of the defected BRS MLAs by courier.

Enraged Congress women leaders asked Reddy to first send the items to BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the party's Working President K T Rama Rao saying they had started the defections.

They also urged the Telangana State Women's Commission to take cognisance of Kaushik Reddy's comments.

As many as 10 BRS MLAs have crossed over to the Congress and several BRS MLCs had also joined the ruling party after the 2023 Assembly polls in the state which saw the national party come to power, ending the BRS' decade-long reign.

BRS legislators KP Vivekanand and Kaushik Reddy on Wednesday met the State Legislative Assembly Secretary and asked him to place the disqualification petitions of three party MLAs, who had joined the ruling Congress, before the Speaker to fix a schedule for hearing the pleas as directed by the Telangana High Court. PTI VVK GDK SA