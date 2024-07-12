BRS MLA Prakash Goud joins Congress

Hyderabad, Jul 12 (PTI) BRS MLA Prakash Goud joined the Congress in Telangana on Friday, taking the total number of opposition legislators switching over to the ruling party to eight.

Goud, elected from Rajendranagar here, was welcomed into the Congress fold by Chief Minister and PCC president A Revanth Reddy.

Speculation is rife that more BRS MLAs would join the ruling party in the days to come.

BRS had won 39 of the total 119 Assembly constituencies in the elections held last year, while Congress came to power winning 64 seats.

However, BRS MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment, G Lasya Nanditha, died in a road accident earlier this year. Congress won the recently held by-poll for the above segment. This led to an increase in its strength to 65.

With the addition of eight BRS MLAs who crossed over to Congress, its strength rose to 73.

Six BRS MLCs also joined the ruling Congress recently. With the fresh defections, Congress' strength goes up to 10 in the 40-member Legislative Council.

Meanwhile, MLA Danam Nagender, who was the first BRS MLA to switch sides to Congress, claimed on Friday that the BRS would be left with only a few MLAs soon.

On BRS seeking his disqualification under the anti-defection law, Nagender said the party has the right to do so. However, BRS would lose strength soon, he claimed.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao had earlier attacked Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over the defection of MLAs and asked him if this is the way the latter is going to safeguard the Constitution. PTI SJR SJR KH