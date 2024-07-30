BRS MLA who joined Congress, returns to party fold

Hyderabad, Jul 30 (PTI) The BRS on Tuesday said its MLA from Gadwal, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, who had switched over to the ruling Congress, has returned to the party fold.

Reddy met BRS working president K T Rama Rao and informed him about his decision to continue in the party, BRS said in a release.

The MLA's return to BRS is seen as a setback to the ruling Congress.

Reddy was one of the 10 BRS MLAs who have crossed over to Congress since the Assembly elections last year.

BRS had won 39 of the total 119 Assembly constituencies in the elections, while Congress came to power winning 64 seats.

However, BRS MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment, G Lasya Nanditha, died in a road accident earlier this year. Congress won the by-poll for Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly segment. This led to an increase in its strength to 65.

With the addition of 10 BRS MLAs who crossed over to Congress, its strength rose to 75. However, Reddy returned to the BRS fold today.

Six BRS MLCs have also joined the ruling party recently. With these defections, Congress' strength goes up to 10 in the 40-member Legislative Council.