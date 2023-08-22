BRS MLAs upset after being denied tickets to contest Assembly polls

Hyderabad, Aug 22 (PTI) The denial of ticket to contest in the coming Assembly elections in Telangana has upset some of the BRS MLAs on Tuesday.

Station Ghanpur (SC) MLA T Rajaiah broke down while addressing a group of supporters but said he would remain loyal to the party.

The BRS has given ticket to former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari to contest from Station Ghanpur (SC).

Ajmera Shyam, husband of BRS MLA from Khanapur (ST) Ajmera Rekha, joined the Congress on Monday expressing his dissent. Rehkha was not given ticket to contest polls.

Shyam said he has applied to contest as Congress candidate.

Asked about Rekha's future course of action, he said she would take the views of her supporters and decide.

Bhukya Johnson Rathod Naik has been given ticket to contest from Khanapur (ST).

Meanwhile, Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, who has been renominated sought ticket for his son as well.

Rao, who spoke to reporters in Tirumala, said he would ensure that his as well as his son's victory if the latter is given the ticket. His son's name did not figure in the list released by party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao on Monday.

Hanumanth Rao on Monday made certain allegations against state Finance Minister T Harish Rao which were condemned by BRS working president and Minister K T Rama Rao and other party leaders.

"One of our MLAs who was denied a ticket to his family member in an outburst has made some derogatory comments on Minister Harish Rao Garu. I not only strongly condemn the MLA’s behaviour and also want to make it clear that we all stand with @BRSHarish Garu," Rama Rao tweeted.

BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday stole a march on the opposition Congress and BJP, announcing 115 candidates for the total 119 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls. The sitting MLAs have been changed only in seven constituencies.

The schedule for the Assembly elections, which is to be held in the next few months, is yet to be announced by the Election Commission. PTI SJR GDK SJR KH